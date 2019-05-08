Meghan Markle Wears Grace Wales Bonner Trench Dress in First Post-Baby Photo Op

by Corinne Heller & Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 8, 2019 5:21 AM

Meghan Markle showcased a chic maternity look as made her public debut as a mom.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex sported a double-breasted sleeveless white trench dress, from London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner, on Wednesday at Windsor Castle in her first post-pregnancy photo op, where she and Prince Harry debuted their two-day-old son, whose name they did not reveal.

The designer was "born in Southeast London to a Jamaican father and English mother" and "uses her mixed-race heritage as a key reference in her collections," according to the Business of Fashion website.

Meghan paired her post-baby look with nude 4-inch suede pointed pumps, which appear to be by Manolo Blahnik, and a $750 18-karat gold turquoise necklace by Jennifer Meyer.

Harry wore a light gray suit and carried their son, who was wrapped in an ivory G.H. Hurt & Son baby shawl and wore matching cashmere baby cap and mittens.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Meghan told the small group of journalists. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

Harry had made his first post-baby appearance on Monday, standing alone and speaking briefly to the press at Windsor Castle about Baby Sussex. 

Meghan's chic style should come as no surprise considering she served up several fashion-forward looks during her pregnancy.

As royal admirers will recall, Kate Middleton wore Jenny Packham to her first public appearances after giving birth to Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue polka-dot dress with an empire waist and short sleeves by the British designer after welcoming her firstborn and a half-sleeved white and yellow floral number after welcoming her little lady. For her youngest child's debut, Kate wore a red knee-length dress with a Peter Pan lace collar.

It looks like style runs in this royal family.

