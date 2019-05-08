Meghan Markle Calls Her First Child a "Dream" During Royal Baby's Debut

It's the moment we've all been waiting for!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son just made his public debut. The new parents introduced the world to their first child during a photo-call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

When asked about life as a new mom, Meghan let out a small giggle.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

The proud mother then said her son had the "sweetest temperament" and that he's "really calm."

"I don't know who he gets that from," Harry quipped while holding the child.

Meghan, who wore a white dress for the event, went on to describe the child as "a dream" and that it's been a "special couple of days."

As for which parent the little one looks like, Meghan said they were "still trying to figure that out."

"Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks," Harry added. "We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day. So, who knows."