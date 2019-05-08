Meghan Markle Calls Her First Child a "Dream" During Royal Baby's Debut

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
It's the moment we've all been waiting for!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son just made his public debut. The new parents introduced the world to their first child during a photo-call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
When asked about life as a new mom, Meghan let out a small giggle.
"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."
The proud mother then said her son had the "sweetest temperament" and that he's "really calm."
"I don't know who he gets that from," Harry quipped while holding the child.
Meghan, who wore a white dress for the event, went on to describe the child as "a dream" and that it's been a "special couple of days."
As for which parent the little one looks like, Meghan said they were "still trying to figure that out."
"Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks," Harry added. "We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day. So, who knows."
n terms of their first few days of parenting, Harry says it's been "great" and that "parenting is amazing."
"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."
As for their plans for the rest of the day, the two are expected to introduce their son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
"We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So, it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mom is with us, as well."
When asked if the parents would be willing to give the world a glimpse of the little one's face, Harry joked, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair, as well. Wonderful!"
Before departing, Meghan thanked everyone for their congratulatory messages.
"Thank you everybody for all the well-wishes and the kindness. It just means so much," she said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 6, and it's been the only thing people have talked about since the news broke.
Of the exciting birth announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a statement, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3o."
The statement continued, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the statement continued. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."
Before stepping out today with his son, Prince Harry shared a special announcement on Monday.
"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," the new dad said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
Leading up to this exciting moment, the Duke and Duchess kept their royal birth plans tight-lipped, so much so, that weeks before the birth of the baby Buckingham Palace announced they wanted to "celebrate privately as a new family" before showing off their newborn to the world.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the Palace stated. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on the new addition to their family!
