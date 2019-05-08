Meghan Markle Calls Her First Child a "Dream" During Royal Baby's Debut

It's the moment we've all been waiting for!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son just made his public debut. The new parents introduced the world to their first child during a photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

When asked what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were calling their bundle of joy, Meghan remained tight-lipped but let out a small giggle.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

The proud mother then said her son had the "sweetest temperament" and that he's "really calm."

"I don't know who he gets that from," Harry quipped.

Meghan, who wore a white dress for the event, went on to describe the child as "a dream."

As for which parent the little one looks like, Meghan said they were "still trying to figure that out."

"Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks," Harry added. "We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day. So, who knows."

In terms of their first few days of parenting, Harry says it's been "great" and that "parenting is amazing."

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

As for their plans for the rest of the day, the two are expected to introduce their son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

"We just bumped into the Duke as we walked by which was so nice. So, it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mom is with us, as well."

When asked if the parents would be willing to give the world a glimpse of the little one's face, Harry joked, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair, as well. Wonderful!"

Before departing, Meghan thanked everyone for their congratulatory messages.

"Thank you everybody for all the well-wishes and the kindness. It just means so much," she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 6, and it's been the only thing people have talked about since the news broke.