Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduce Their Royal Baby to the World

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Baby Sussex is ready to take on the world!
In a break from tradition within the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared inside St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8 to formally introduce their newborn son to the world. The heartwarming photo opp comes two days after the couple announced the Duchess of Sussex had given birth to their first child.
Markle, 37, appeared for the first time publicly since March, donning a white double-breasted sleeveless midi dress as she reacted to her new life as a first-time mom.
"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Markle told the press. "I mean I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."
Of her new baby boy, the proud mama added, "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm...and he's just been a dream, so it's been a special couple days."
While they're keeping an eye on the little one as he grows to figure out which parent he resembles, it's no secret Baby Sussex is surrounded by tons of love.
"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," Harry said, his son cradled in his arms.
Though the famed mom and dad did not share a name for the youngster, the couple did show the newborn's face. "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful," the Duke of Sussex joked.
As they concluded the brief appearance, the pair expressed their gratitude to the public. "Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and the kindness. It just means so much," Meghan said.
On Monday morning, Meghan and Harry announced the wonderful royal baby news via their official Instagram account.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the post read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."
Prince Harry then shared a few more heartfelt details with the press, calling their road to baby the "most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine."
Added the beloved royal, "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
One day later, Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly congratulated the new parents. The Duchess of Cambridge said they were "absolutely thrilled" about the newest family member and are "obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down."
"I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation that is parenting," Will also teased.
The Duchess carried out her final public engagement before beginning maternity leave in mid-March. But as her due date approached, Markle reportedly continued taking private meetings regarding all her upcoming ventures. In one of her last public outings before giving birth, Meghan and Harry were spotted visiting a London apothecary that specializes in "new age" wellness resources.
And in a final milestone before their newborn's arrival, the Duke and Duchess launched their very own Instagram account, where they promised to update followers on causes close to their heart and hopefully, the life of their little one!
Congratulations to the entire royal family!