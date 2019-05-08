Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduce Their Royal Baby to the World

Baby Sussex is ready to take on the world!

In a break from tradition within the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared inside St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8 to formally introduce their newborn son to the world. The heartwarming photo opp comes two days after the couple announced the Duchess of Sussex had given birth to their first child.

Markle, 37, appeared for the first time publicly since March, donning a white double-breasted sleeveless midi dress as she reacted to her new life as a first-time mom.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Markle told the press. "I mean I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Of her new baby boy, the proud mama added, "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm...and he's just been a dream, so it's been a special couple days."