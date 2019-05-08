Riverdale Somehow Makes The Farm Even Creepier in Sneak Peek

Another episode of Riverdale, another creepy thing to learn about The Farm.

This week, as you can see in the exclusive clip above, Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Edgar (Chad Michael Murray) is now cutting her friends open as a way of taking away their pain.

Apparently, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) explains, Edgar is able to take their emotional pain, turn it into physical pain, and then operate on it. Sounds very safe and healthy and logical and not questionable at all!

It's first described as a "procedure," but with a little lifting of Kevin's (Casey Cott) shirt, Betty learns the truth: it's major surgery, and it leaves an ugly scar.