Batwoman, Musical Riverdale Spinoff, and Nancy Drew Are All Officially Happening at The CW

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 7, 2019 5:32 PM
Some serious, serious girl power is heading to The CW.
The network just announced that it has officially picked up Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew for next season, giving us some suitably female replacements for the woman-fronted shows it's losing with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie.
Batwoman is a spinoff of the Arrowverse, and we met Ruby Rose's version of the character during last year's Arrow/Flash/Supergirl crossover.
"Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."
Caroline Dries, who oversaw the Batwoman crossover scenes, will EP.
Katy Keene comes from Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, and is a spinoff of Riverdale that's set several years in the future, in New York.
"In a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julie Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez - and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights."
Nancy Drew comes from Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor, with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and is a new take on the classic character, played by newcomer Kennedy McMann.
"Set in the summer after her high school graduation,18-year-old Nancy Drew thought she'd be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation—and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined."
The three new shows join 14 series that have already been renewed for next season: Arrow (for a final season), Supergirl, Supernatural (for a final season), The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, The 100, Riverdale, All American, Legacies, Roswell, NM, Dynasty, Charmed, Black Lightning, and In the Dark.
The Lost Boys, which was ordered as a pilot starring Tyler Posey, will be reshot and reconsidered off-season.
