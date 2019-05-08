10 Trendy Shoes We're Currently Craving

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 8, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know what they say: The shoes make or break the outfit.

What footwear you choose to sport for the day highly depends on what you're wearing and doing, but it helps if your footwear is versatile. But, make no mistake; versatile does not have to mean boring. As you know, we're all about following the trends over here, so what kind of friends would we be if we didn't share our top favorite shoe trends of the season?

Like we said, we're here to help, so from Vans to Birkenstocks, here are the shoes we can't do without right now!

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Vans Classic Slip-On™ Core Classics

These classic slip-ons are the ultimate cool girl style staple (bonus: they're actually unisex). 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Zappos or $47-$124 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Birkenstock Arizona Stones

Birkenstocks are back and we don't mind a metallic stone print, either. 

SHOP NOW: $90 at Zappos or $91-$115 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Shoreline Slip-On

Chucks have never really went out of style and these easy to slide on ones look cute with all your spring dresses. 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Zappos or $35-$135 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

TOMS Majorca Cutout Sandal

A wedge that's comfy and chic? We'll take one in each color.

SHOP NOW: $89 at Zappos or $49-$244 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Keds Champion-Canvas CVO

These sweet white shoes just feel girlier than your average sneaker, don't they? 

SHOP NOW: $40 at Zappos or $31-$109 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Birkenstock Mayari

Birkenstocks, but make it fashion.

SHOP NOW: $100 at Zappos or $90-$125 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Taos Footwear Star

This suede sneaker comes in multiple colors, so naturally we want 'em all. 

SHOP NOW: $80 at Zappos or $90-$95 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal

We see these pairing perfectly with any all outfits this spring. 

SHOP NOW: $70 at Zappos or $69-$126 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Nike Benassi JDI Slide

To the grocery store or to the pool, these slides could not be more trendy. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Zappos or $25 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Birkenstock Arizona Snake

Have we mentioned how much we're eyeing Birkenstocks this season? 

SHOP NOW: $90 at Zappos or $70-$104 at Amazon

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Makeup Artist's Gift Picks for Mom

Mother's Day Beauty Gift Guide: Celebrity Makeup Artists Reveal Their Must-Haves

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Really Fit Into Her 2019 Met Gala Dress

E-Comm: Met Gala Market

How to Wear Met Gala Camp Fashion IRL

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Met Gala

Why Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Grande and More Stars Missed This Year's Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 Met Gala, After Party

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded 2019 Met Gala After-Party

Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala, Nipple Covers

Cardi B's Met Gala Ruby Nipple Covers Cost $250,000—Each!

Bella Hadid, Katy Perry, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

All of the 2019 Met Gala's Best Candid Moments: Selfies, PDA and So Much More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.