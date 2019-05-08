George Clooney and Catch-22 Co-Stars Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott Describe ''Incredible'' Experience

There was only one catch, and that was filming Catch-22 under the watchful eye of George Clooney.

Joseph Heller's classic satirical novel of the same name has been adapted into a miniseries for Hulu, which comes out on May 17. Clooney stars in the series both in front of the camera and behind it as the director of the series. He plays the role of Scheisskopf with Christopher Abbott as the main character Yossarian and Kyle Chander as Colonel Cathcart. The Ocean's Eleven star called the book "one of the great American novels of all time." Hugh Laurie also stars in the series.

Catch-22 marks Clooney's return to scripted television after about a 10-year hiatus.

The three men talked with emmy Magazine about the dynamics on set, what it's like having Clooney as their director and their first impressions on the novel and script.

Abbott, Clooney and Chandler gushed about each other throughout the interview and it's clear that filming the adaptation has created an unbreakable bromance among them. Well, except when it comes to Chandler doling out birthday presents—or not.

Clooney sat next to the Friday Night Lights star and informed him, "It came out in 1961, which, funny enough was the year of my birth. I bet you didn't know that because I don't get flowers or candy or anything from you."