Jenelle Evans Fired From Teen Mom 2 After David Eason Allegedly Kills Dog

It looks like Jenelle Evans will not return to MTV's Teen Mom 2.

Following the recent reports that her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog, MTV is reportedly parting ways with the 27-year-old reality TV star.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly on Tuesday afternoon. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

Fans of the reality series will know that Evans has been part of the franchise since 2011, where she made her television debut.

When the news first broke about the 27-year-old star's dog Nugget, a source previously told E! News that Eason allegedly killed the pup because "it snapped at" their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason.

The source revealed that "the horrific incident thankfully did not happen in front of the kids."