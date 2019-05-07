How to Wear Met Gala Camp Fashion IRL

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., May. 7, 2019 3:37 PM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're very well aware that the 2019 Met Gala just occurred and it was full of red carpet looks to be seen. (The Met Gala red carpet isn't a regular red carpet, it's cool read carpet.) All jokes aside, it is different. Each year there's a theme and everyone has to dress accordingly. This year's theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. So, it's not just anything over-the-top and dramatic, but ideally an outfit with a story line.
While it's true you can't wear any of these couture gowns IRL, you can definitely get some inspo to take some fashion risks of your own! Our favorite ways to do it like a cool girl are below.
It doesn't get more dramatic than this sheer, crocodile, ruffle print top.
One way to standout at your next event: a slinky neon jumpsuit—that's how.
Sequins, color and stripes? That's one way to make a fashion statement.
Article continues below
This sheer top is high fashion, but still super sexy and wearable.
This sweet and zesty dress is perfect for your next weekend brunch outing.
Dress up your work outfit with this over-the-top bow.
Article continues below
A side slit maxi is drama enough, but why not do more with a bold leopard print?
This sequin top says ready to party to us!
The puff sleeve is one effortless way to add big style to your look.
Article continues below
A sequin red dress is exactly what your next date night is missing.
This floral top is easiest way to majorly jazz up your jeans.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?