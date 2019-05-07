Lindsay Lohan Accuses Zendaya of Copying Claire Danes' Cinderella-Inspired Met Gala Gown

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 7, 2019 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lindsay Lohan, Zendaya

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan has a bone to pick with Zendaya.

The Spider-man star's Cinderella-inspired gown may be heralded as one of the best dressed looks of the 2019 Met Gala, but it seems like the 32-year-old begs to differ. The reality star appears to be taking issue with the fact that Claire Danes dressed in a similar gown for the 2016 "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme. "Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already," Lindsay comments on Instagram

Lohan, who hasn't attended the ultra-exclusive event since 2007, adds further fuel to the fire by saying: "@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever."

It must be said that both women wore equally dazzling dresses, but Zendaya was the only one who intentionally paid homage to the storybook character. Zac Posen, who designed Danes' 2016 dress, previously shared that he hoped to meet that year's theme by creating a gown that highlighted "the place where technology and fantasy meet."

Photos

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

However, in no part of his description did he mention Cinderella.

Zendaya, on the other hand, teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger to create a fairy tale look worthy of the princess. From the dress' dull grey color transforming into an iridescent blue to the carriage clutch, the 22-year-old and team of designers truly thought of it all. Plus, she wore the princess' signature choker and glass slippers, one of which was left on the steps of the Met. 

If you were to ask the casual observer about their opinion, its likely they would agree that there was no copying involved in Zendaya's look. And even if there was, there is that age-old saying: "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery." 

Maybe Lindsay should leave the Mean Girl commentary for the movies. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Zendaya , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Met Gala Market

How to Wear Met Gala Camp Fashion IRL

Good Trouble, Sherry Cola, Alice

Good Trouble Is Getting Brave in New Season 2 Trailer

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

There's a TV Show About the College Admissions Scandal In Development

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1606

Watch Khloe Kardashian Shower Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods With Praise During a Toast on KUWTK

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston

This Is What Brad Pitt Has to Say About Rekindling His Relationship With Jennifer Aniston

Britney Spears

A Complete Timeline of the Ongoing Drama Surrounding Britney Spears' Well-Being and Conservatorship

Meghan Markle, Commonwealth Day Youth Event

Why Many Believe Meghan Markle Gave Birth at a Hospital After All

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.