There's a TV Show About the College Admissions Scandal In Development

Well this felt inevitable. In a good way.

There's reportedly a TV show in the works about the now infamous college admissions scandal, which indicted both Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among many other parents of kids who got into selective and Ivy League schools thanks to bribery.

Per THR, Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Accepted, an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz that details the admissions scandal in which at least 50 people committed bribery and other crimes to help their kids get into college, all masterminded by a man named William Singer. This included photoshopping photos to make it look like kids were on the rowing team when they were not at all, and was dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI, and absolutely everything about this is going to make a great TV show.

D.V. DeVincentis, a writer and producer from The People vs. O.J., will write the limited series.