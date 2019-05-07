Good Trouble Is Getting Brave in New Season 2 Trailer

In season two, Good Trouble is really going for it, and the characters are really going through it.

In a brand new season two promo for the Freeform drama, exclusive to E! News, they're exploring big feelings, and they're making big choices. They're living their true selves and their true sexualities, and maybe they're even getting bangs.

"People just be out here getting bangs, y'all," Alice (Sherry Cola) jokes at the end of a powerful speech, because we all know nothing signifies that someone's got some stuff going on like a new set of bangs.

The newly out Alice and the other residents of the Coterie take center-stage in this new promo.