Giada De Laurentiis Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Giada De Laurentiis is taking steps to protect herself from an alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Food Network star filed for a temporary restraining order against a man who she claims to be harassing her.

Giada claims in court documents that she had to secure the services of a private investigator in May 2018 after receiving several postings from her website.

In one message, the alleged stalker who goes by "AA" wrote, "I want to say that I am one of your biggest fans. Not only are you the most attractive woman I've ever seen but also the classiest."

Most recently, Giada received an e-mail from "AA" on February 22, 2019 where he allegedly wrote, "It would mean a lot to me to see her again and I think she feels the same way. So if you want to make G happy—let us see each other and talk…"