Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded 2019 Met Gala After-Party

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 7, 2019 10:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Nobody throws a party quite like Kim Kardashian!

Hours after Hollywood's biggest stars turned heads on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to keep the party going with a post-event celebration at Up&Down in New York City.

Guests including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, Michael B. Jordan, Hailey BieberTracee Ellis Ross and more danced the night away while enjoying food from McDonalds and Casamigos cocktails.

"The place was packed! It was a great party and everybody was having a ton of fun," a source shared with E! News. "The top area by the DJ booth is where Kim, Kanye, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner were most of the night."

According to a source, the Hadid sisters hung out in Kim's booth but managed to dance with Serena Williams on the dance floor.

Photos

2019 Met Gala After-Party Photos

"Gigi was having the best time singing along and they were snacking on McDonald's French fries that were passed around," our source shared. "Gigi wore the same outfit from the Met Gala including her head piece but took the jacket off."

According to another source, Jared Leto was also in attendance with his fake head and it was a big hit at the party. We're told he was letting people pass it around and play with it.

Winnie Harlow and Trevor Noah were dancing together toward the end of the night and looked pretty flirty, according to a source. Later on, the duo sat together in the corner of a booth talking as the party started thinning out.

And a third insider shared with us that Kendall stayed until 3 a.m. before heading to an after-party at Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea with co-host Harry Styles.

"Kanye was in a very good mood, smiling all night," a source shared. "Serena and her husband arrived on the early side and were dancing and taking pics in the photo booth. They were definitely enjoying a parent's night out." For even more highlights, check out our gallery below

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

Date night done right! After rocking the red carpet, the Hollywood couple can't help but stop by Kim Kardashian's star-studded event. 

Idris Elba, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Idris Elba

Turn down for what?! The Hollywood actor and DJ opts for a more casual outfit for his late night out in the Big Apple. 

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae, Danai Gurira, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Mona & Danai Gurira

Girls just want to have fun—especially on New York's biggest night for fashion. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

"This Camp theme deserves two looks," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted before showcasing her second outfit of the night. 

Hailey Bieber, 2019 Met Gala After-Party

Instagram

Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner documented her BFF dancing up a storm inside UP&Down. 

Trevor Noah, Idris Elba, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Trevor Noah & Idris Elba

You just never know who you'll run into inside Kim Kardashian's bash! 

Article continues below

As for how Kim started off her Tuesday morning after a night of celebrating, the businesswoman exchanged French fries for doughnuts from Doughnuttery. Live your best life, Kim!

"It was a fun, drama-free evening!" a source shared with E! News. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Beth Sobol

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Parties , Kardashians , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

You'll Never Guess How Much Kanye West's 2019 Met Gala Look Cost!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Kim Kardashian Reminisces Over the Met Gala and the One Year She ''Almost Threw Up on the Way''

Unforgettable Kardashian-Jenner Phone Conversations

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1605

The Pics of Kris Jenner Sketching a Nude Male Model With Scott Disick on KUWTK Are Priceless and Iconic!

Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Facetime

Watch "Jennifer F--king Lawrence" Hilariously Roast Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Via FaceTime on KUWTK

Kardashian-Jenners Face the Devastating SoCal Wildfires

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.