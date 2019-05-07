Jessica Chastain Slams Game of Thrones: "Rape Is Not a Tool to Make a Character Stronger"

Nathan Congleton/NBC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 7, 2019 9:33 AM
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Jessica Chastain isn't happy with Game of Thrones.
The Oscar nominee took to Twitter after the Sunday, May 5 episode of the series to call out a specific moment involving her Dark Phoenix costar Sophie Turner.
In the episode, titled "The Last of the Starks," Turner's Sansa Stark had a conversation with The Hound (Rory McCann) about the sexual and physical abuse she survived at the hands of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). Sansa said it made her a stronger person.
"Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn't need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly," Chastain tweeted. "The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone."
See the tweet, complete with a GIF of Turner on the Iron Throne, below.
The scene harkened back to earlier moments with the characters, specifically in season two when The Hound tried to recuse Sansa from King's Landing. She declined to go with him. Calling her by her nickname, little bird, he said if she had gone with him she wouldn't have been the subject of abuse and manipulation.
"Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would have stayed a little bird all my life," Sansa said.
Chastain has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to celebrate Game of Thrones, especially Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark. Her tweet about Sansa Stark took off, it echoes criticism of the episode from around the web. Outlets like Vanity Fair, BuzzFeed and IndieWire have all written about the scene, and viewers posted their own takes on Twitter.
They really had Sansa say rape made her stronger #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/p5PvbN6wHu— Delilah Withers (@SanguineStorm) May 6, 2019
I still love #GameofThrones but this show proves over and over again they have no idea how to write about rape. Sansa just shrugging off what happened to her by saying she's stronger for it?? do any women write for this show, or...?— Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) May 6, 2019
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?