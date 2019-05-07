Prince William Congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Royal Baby With a Dad Joke

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday. The baby boy was born at 5:26 a.m. on May 6 and weighed seven pounds and three ounces. The Palace revealed that both the new mom and child are "healthy and well."

Several members of the royal family were notified of the happy news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace stated.

On Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in London and expressed their well-wishes for the new parents. The Duchess of Cambridge said they were "absolutely thrilled" about the newest family member and are "obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down."

The Duke of Cambridge also couldn't resist poking a little fun at his younger brother and his entrance into parenthood.

"I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation that is parenting," he quipped.