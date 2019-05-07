Nathalie Emmanuel Pens Emotional Tribute to Game of Thrones and Her "Life-Changing Part"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 7, 2019 6:53 AM
Nathalie Emmanuel said goodbye to Game of Thrones, but it'll never be a farewell to her character, Missandei of Naath. Warning, spoilers follow!
In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' final season, Missandei was captured by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and beheaded in front of her friend and queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), but not before giving Daenerys the signal to go ahead fight: "Dracarys."
In a lengthy Instagram post, Emmanuel made sure to shout out Clarke and costar Jacob Anderson, the two actors she spent the most time with on the show.
"It's been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath...The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice...and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part...this life changing part... there are too many to list," she wrote.
For Clarke, Emmanuel said, "I've loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever."
To Anderson, Emmanuel said, "I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn't know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm's journey has been so special. I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We've been out in these streets together boiiii…negotiating so much but always having each other's back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point."
See the full post above.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
