Nathalie Emmanuel Pens Emotional Tribute to Game of Thrones and Her "Life-Changing Part"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 7, 2019 6:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel said goodbye to Game of Thrones, but it'll never be a farewell to her character, Missandei of Naath. Warning, spoilers follow!

In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' final season, Missandei was captured by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and beheaded in front of her friend and queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), but not before giving Daenerys the signal to go ahead fight: "Dracarys."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Emmanuel made sure to shout out Clarke and costar Jacob Anderson, the two actors she spent the most time with on the show.

Photos

Ranking the 25 Most Important Deaths on Game of Thrones

"It's been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath...The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice...and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part...this life changing part... there are too many to list," she wrote.

For Clarke, Emmanuel said, "I've loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever."

To Anderson, Emmanuel said, "I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn't know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm's journey has been so special. I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We've been out in these streets together boiiii…negotiating so much but always having each other's back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point."

See the full post above.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's New Trailer Has Half-Naked Men, Plenty of Tears and an "Evil Pathological Liar"

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Series Finale Says Goodbye With Gorgeous Wedding and a Major Sacrifice

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Spills a Few Secrets

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Which Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Are Still Together?

Game of Thrones

Let's Talk About Game of Thrones' Latest Big Death

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Trailer Brings the Drama: Meet the Americans Moving for Love Around the World

Game of Thrones

Looks Like Somebody Left a Starbucks Cup in a Game of Thrones Scene

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.