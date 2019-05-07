The Bachelorette's New Trailer Has Half-Naked Men, Plenty of Tears and an "Evil Pathological Liar"

This season on The Bachelorette, expect lots of nakedness, speedos, basketball tricks and making out—at least if the new trailer aired during The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! is to be believed.

"Part the seas, Hannah B. is coming at you," Hannah Brown says in the trailer.

The trailer, which you can see below, features plenty of fun and romance—"You could cut that sexual tension with a knife," she says.—and drama.

"None of you know anything about me and what makes me me, and things I've gone through ‘cause nobody's even asked because all we do is talk about stupid s—t. So, figure it out or, like, I don't want to do this," a teary Hannah tells her Bachelorette suitors.