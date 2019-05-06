Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup Artist Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her ''Most Dramatic Transformation''

When Lupita Nyong'o graced the 2019 Met Gala in an electrifying look, the party was over. Because she shut. it. down.

The Us actress painted the pink carpet with her rainbow-colored Versace design, which was totally on par with the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Her hair and makeup were just as whimsical and animated as her gown, as she played with glitter, vibrant pink tones and more. It was theatrical, over-the-top and truly a sight to see—and no detail went unnoticed, like the gold combs that doubled as hair accessories.

If her overall look seemed a bit familiar, that's because it was inspired by none other than the legendary drag queen, Divine. From the late performer's iconic roles in John Waters' movies, Female Troubles, Pink Flamingos and Hairspray, Lupita's makeup artist, Nick Barose said he wanted to exude that "camp attitude."

"For this look on Lupita, we had so much fun doing it," he exclusively told E! News of her eccentric look. "This is definitely the most dramatic transformation I have done on her."