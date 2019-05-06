Cher Gets Campy During Surprise Performance at the 2019 Met Gala

You didn't think the 2019 Met Gala would exclude the Queen of Camp, did you?!

After the biggest names in Hollywood headed into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the intimate bash, the one and only Cher took the stage with a surprise performance that we could only presume turned back time to the performer's heyday.

Famous attendees like Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailee Steinfeld documented the spectacle for their Instagram followers, which included a troupe of dancers decked out in '70s-inspired gear. Cher herself channeled her inner disco girl as she belted out hits like "I Believe" and "Waterloo" in an embellished bomber jacket, light wash denim and a platinum blond 'do.

Lady Gaga, who co-chaired the event, helped introduce the living legend.