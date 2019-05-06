Rihanna, Blake Lively and More Stars We Missed at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lady Gaga's dramatic entrance may have overshadowed most 2019 Met Gala arrivals, but it didn't prevent the stealthiest of pop culture fans from pointing out who didn't quite make it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening. 

For starters, we let out a collective wail when Rihanna didn't ascend the pink carpet steps. She's attended seven Met Gala ceremonies over the years, and in 2018 co-chaired the event alongside Amal Clooney (who was also M.I.A. tonight) and Donatella Versace

Some equally as upsetting absent stars included Blake Lively, who revealed just last week that she's pregnant, as well as Taylor SwiftSarah Jessica Parker and drumroll, please.... Beyoncé! The nerve of those A-listers, right? 

There's most likely some perfectly plausible reasons they couldn't RSVP, but that won't stop us from missing what could have been. 

Photos

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

Check out all the celebrities who skipped out on attending the 2019 Met Gala below: 

Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna

Say it ain't so! For the first time in what feels like forever, the songstress and Met Gala mainstay skipped out on the festivities. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City star is never one to miss the Met Gala, but she revealed on social media that international travel unfortunately kept her from RSVP'ing.

ESC: Taylor Swift, 2016 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Fresh off the release of her new song "ME!," Swifities were convinced that the pop star would make an appearance. Here's hoping for next year!

Article continues below

Beyonce, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Candids

Larry Busacca/ Gettyimages

Beyoncé

Another no-show? Queen Bey. Luckily her younger sister, Solange Knowles, showed up and showed out in her honor.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Met Gala 2015

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

George & Amal Clooney

The Hollywood power couple rarely misses the first Monday in May, but perhaps they were busy visiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son, which would be a perfectly reasonable excuse. 

Bradley Cooper, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The A Star Is Born director was noticeably absent from this year's festivities, though longtime love Irina Shayk did make an appearance.

Article continues below

Blake Lively, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively

But where was S? The unofficial queen of the Met Gala couldn't make it, possibly because she's pregnant with baby No. 3. 

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was sorely missing an appearance from the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress, who had a scheduled concert in Los Angeles. 

Selena Gomez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

After last year's Met Gala, where the pop star faced a bit of scrutiny for her faux tan, it's no wonder she decided to take a year off. 

Article continues below

Orlando Bloom, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Aurora Rose/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom

The British actor let fiancé Katy Perry steal the spotlight this year, despite having attended as her plus-one in the past. 

Naomi Watts, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

"I got benched this year, but cashing in anyway," the actress shared alongside a snapshot of herself at Met Gala's past. "Have fun tonight."

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star said on Twitter that despite receiving an invitation from Anna Wintour, his "shooting schedule" forced him to unfortunately decline. 

Article continues below

Miranda Kerr, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

The pregnant supermodel told her 12 million Instagram followers, "Wish I could be there but I'm busy baking just like last year."

Taraji P. Henson, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

According to reports, the actress backed out of attending the Met Gala to attend director John Singleton's private funeral. 

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

The supermodel and her husband rarely miss the Met Gala, except for this year. 

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Andy Cohen

Vanderpump Rules does air on Monday nights, after all! The Bravo patriarch previously confirmed he'd be absent from this year, citing work obligations. 

Anne Hathaway, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway

The Oscar winner avoided the Met Gala's pink carpet this year, though it's unclear why. 

Jaden Smith, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

The hip-hop star (and his dreadlocks) took a year off from the Met Gala. 

Article continues below

There's always next year, Hollywood!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup Artist Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her ''Most Dramatic Transformation''

Cher

Cher Gets Campy During Surprise Performance at the 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her ''Wet'' Beauty Look at the 2019 Met Gala

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

Lena Waithe

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Zendaya Loses Her Glass Slipper in Magical Cinderella Moment at the 2019 Met Gala

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's How Kacey Musgraves Pulled Off Her Barbie Blonde Hair at the 2019 Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.