Rihanna, Blake Lively and More Stars We Missed at the 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga's dramatic entrance may have overshadowed most 2019 Met Gala arrivals, but it didn't prevent the stealthiest of pop culture fans from pointing out who didn't quite make it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening.
For starters, we let out a collective wail when Rihanna didn't ascend the pink carpet steps. She's attended seven Met Gala ceremonies over the years, and in 2018 co-chaired the event alongside Amal Clooney (who was also M.I.A. tonight) and Donatella Versace.
Some equally as upsetting absent stars included Blake Lively, who revealed just last week that she's pregnant, as well as Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and drumroll, please.... Beyoncé! The nerve of those A-listers, right?
There's most likely some perfectly plausible reasons they couldn't RSVP, but that won't stop us from missing what could have been.
Check out all the celebrities who skipped out on attending the 2019 Met Gala below:
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Say it ain't so! For the first time in what feels like forever, the songstress and Met Gala mainstay skipped out on the festivities.
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker
The Sex and the City star is never one to miss the Met Gala, but she revealed on social media that international travel unfortunately kept her from RSVP'ing.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Fresh off the release of her new song "ME!," Swifities were convinced that the pop star would make an appearance. Here's hoping for next year!
Larry Busacca/ Gettyimages
Beyoncé
Another no-show? Queen Bey. Luckily her younger sister, Solange Knowles, showed up and showed out in her honor.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
George & Amal Clooney
The Hollywood power couple rarely misses the first Monday in May, but perhaps they were busy visiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son, which would be a perfectly reasonable excuse.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
The A Star Is Born director was noticeably absent from this year's festivities, though longtime love Irina Shayk did make an appearance.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Blake Lively
But where was S? The unofficial queen of the Met Gala couldn't make it, possibly because she's pregnant with baby No. 3.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana Grande
The Metropolitan Museum of Art was sorely missing an appearance from the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress, who had a scheduled concert in Los Angeles.
Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
After last year's Met Gala, where the pop star faced a bit of scrutiny for her faux tan, it's no wonder she decided to take a year off.
Aurora Rose/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Orlando Bloom
The British actor let fiancé Katy Perry steal the spotlight this year, despite having attended as her plus-one in the past.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Naomi Watts
"I got benched this year, but cashing in anyway," the actress shared alongside a snapshot of herself at Met Gala's past. "Have fun tonight."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther star said on Twitter that despite receiving an invitation from Anna Wintour, his "shooting schedule" forced him to unfortunately decline.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
The pregnant supermodel told her 12 million Instagram followers, "Wish I could be there but I'm busy baking just like last year."
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
According to reports, the actress backed out of attending the Met Gala to attend director John Singleton's private funeral.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber
The supermodel and her husband rarely miss the Met Gala, except for this year.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Andy Cohen
Vanderpump Rules does air on Monday nights, after all! The Bravo patriarch previously confirmed he'd be absent from this year, citing work obligations.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway
The Oscar winner avoided the Met Gala's pink carpet this year, though it's unclear why.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jaden Smith
The hip-hop star (and his dreadlocks) took a year off from the Met Gala.
There's always next year, Hollywood!