See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

At this point, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are Met Gala pros.

Not only has the powerhouse couple attended the gala for years, but they previously served as co-chairs for the famed fashion event. Thus, on Monday evening, we weren't shocked when the duo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet ready.

The longtime loves looked beyond snatched as they were perfectly coordinated at the 2019 Met Gala. In fact, Brady and Bündchen even went as far as to match the event's blush pink carpet. Per an Instagram about the supermodel's formal look, Gisele wore a "sustainable dress" thanks to designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and her Dior team. As for Tom? He rocked a velvet, burgundy dinner jacket with a black bow tie.

However, this isn't the first time that Tom and Gisele have stolen the spotlight at the Anna Wintour-helmed gala. For a closer look at their memorable Met Gala moments, be sure to take a peek at the images below!