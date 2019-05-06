EXCLUSIVE!

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe is giving credit where credit is due!

During tonight's 2019 Met Gala, the actress and screenwriter wanted to make a fashion statement at New York City's star-studded event.

She did just that when stepping out in a suit that read "Black Drag Queens Invented Camp."

"Kerby Jean-Raymond came up with a design. We collaborated on really bringing a message," Lena shared with E! News exclusively. "To me, I really wanted to make sure my outfit represented the black drag queens who started this camp thing about being over the top and all that jazz."

She continued, "People like RuPaul, all these pioneers who really started this whole thing and I really wanted to pay tribute to them."

For tonight's star-studded event, organizers opted for a "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

In addition to the words on their suits, the duo also had accessories to honor rappers like the late Nipsey Hussle.

"The buttons are pictures of those people and the lyrics like 'I'm coming out, Sylvester, you make me feel,'" Lena shared with us. "I want to pay tribute to them and the culture."

She added when discussing tonight's theme, "For me, it's over the top but also take everything you're trying to do to the next level. It's about being extra, doing the most.  Black folks do the most all the time. Kerby came up with the idea and I loved it from jump. We've got Nipsey Hussle in the building. His lyrics are also [included]."

The camera then panned to Kerby's suit jacket that stated "Fix Your Credit. Pool Money. Buy Back the Block."  

"We really wanted to bring that vibe and style to the Met red carpet," Lena explained.

Mission accomplished!

