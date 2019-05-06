Zendaya Loses Her Glass Slipper in Magical Cinderella Moment at the 2019 Met Gala

E!
by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019
Zendaya lit up the 2019 Met Gala!
The 22-year-old actress brought Cinderella to life as she created one of the most magical moments on the Met Gala red carpet. Along with her longtime stylist, Law Roach, the Disney Channel alum hit the pink carpet at the annual fashion event in New York City. And, with a wave of Law's wand, Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger dress lit up, capturing everyone's attention on the carpet.
This Cinderella moment is an extra special for Zendaya and Law, who have been working together since she was a teenager. The duo paid tribute to their professional journey together from Disney to the next chapter of Zendaya's acting career, Vogue reports.
As the pair made their way up the Met Gala stairs, Zendaya gave a nod to the beloved Disney film, losing her glass slipper just like Cinderella as she made her way into the gala.
Zendaya is set to star in Euphoria on HBO this summer, as well as Spider-Man: Far from Home!
