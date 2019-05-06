Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Get This Close to Making Red Carpet Debut at 2019 Met Gala

Something tells us this is going to be a night to remember.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes surprised pop culture fans around the world Monday night when they arrived at the 2019 Met Gala together.

While they didn't pose on the pink carpet together, the actor was close by when his leading lady posed for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual event.

Katie arrived in a Zac Posen gown. She completed her look with an epic hairstyle from DJ Quintero and makeup from Genevieve Herr. As for Jamie, he looked handsome in a classic black suit and tie.

Based on initial reviews, the pair totally nailed the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. And yes, they are in for an epic New York City date night.