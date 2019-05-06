EXCLUSIVE!

Kendall Jenner Reveals How She and Kylie Jenner ''Worked Together'' On Their 2019 Met Gala Looks

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:50 PM

Kendall Jenner is Met Gala perfection. 

In what marked her sixth consecutive appearance at the fashion industry's version of the Super Bowl, the supermodel and E! reality star worked the red carpet in a design by Versace. Jenner channeled her inner Las Vegas showgirl in a bright orange gown, which featured feathers and beads to boot! 

Jenner told E!'s Zuri Hall that her and little sister Kylie Jenner really "decided to go for it" while brainstorming this year's looks. "Kylie and I worked together on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We're really happy with it," she explained. 

That's when Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott hopped into the interview, with the makeup mogul teasing, "I can't breath but I feel good!" 

The 23-year-old finds herself in good company, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie, as well as mom Kris Jenner also ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps for a night of fearless style moments and some (arguably illegal) bathroom selfies. 

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Scott, 2019 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

So how do the famous sisters feel about their momager's platinum blonde hairstyle?

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"She's a rockstar and I love her. She looks amazing!" Kendall gushed, while Kylie called the makeover "so fun" and "different."

The theme of this year's star-studded soiree is Camp: Notes on Fashion, and A-listers Lady GagaHarry StylesSerena Williams as well as Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele were hand-picked by Anna Wintour to co-chair. 

Beginning from Kendall's inaugural Met Gala in 2014, she and the rest of the Kar-Jenner fam have continued to deliver some of the most memorable looks of the evening year after year. 

Kendall Jenner, MET Gala

Getty Images; WireImage; Shutterstock

From Jenner's Old Hollywood-inspired Topshop gown, to her Calvin Klein beaded number and multicolored Atelier Versace ensemble, it's practically impossible to find a trend she can't pull off. And who could forget Kendall's 2017 Met Gala look, which was designed by La Perla and made out of 85,000 crystals strung together by a single thread. 

Last year, the model took a page out of Kim K.'s playbook by rocking an Off-White jumpsuit not unlike the Vivienne Westwood dress the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a year prior. 

Enjoy the evening, Kenny!

