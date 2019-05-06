Jared Leto, Priyanka Chopra and More Fabulously Outrageous Looks From the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The fashion extravaganza is here!

The 2019 Met Gala has officially kicked off and the biggest and brightest stars making their way to the pink carpet in fierce and fabulous ensembles. And while most dressed for the lavish occasion, others went to the fashion event looking extra as hell, which is the ultimate embodiment of this year's theme.

The Met Ball's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," it makes sense many would don over-the-top designs that blend tackiness with glamour. Because, after all, that's what camp is all about.

Going as bold as the theme itself, Jared Leto dropped jaws when he stepped onto the red carpet with a more theatrical entrance, featuring a severed head of himself. Literally. Along with his audacious accessory, he wore a red Gucci gown, complete with long sleeves and a body jewelry piece.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Another ensemble worthy of display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wasPriyanka Chopra's. Her get-up reached a new level of panache with its disco-style design, complete with a sheer-corset and rainbow-colored hem. Her makeup look was just as animated and vibrant.

Along with the celebrities mentioned above, there are many more designs that have wowed at the Met Ball. To see all of the gaudy, outrageous and over-the-top ensembles to grace the red carpet, take a look at our gallery, below.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress looks like a completely different person! She brings whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with this vibrant, unique gown.

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jaredo Leto

The actor and singer literally holds a severed head of himself at the 2019 Met Gala. Always one to push the boundaries, Leto most certainly steals the show with this over-the-top accessory.

Awkwafina, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Awkwafina

The Crazy Rich Asians star goes for the gold with this stunning frock.

Article continues below

Caroline Trentini, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Caroline Trentini

No, it's not Halloween but the 31-year-old supermodel makes the red carpet more fun with this skeleton design.

Hamish Bowles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles

Bowles is serving us lewks, hunny! From the dramatic feather boas lining his vibrant cape (which is decked out in colorful graffiti) to the lavender suit, he pulls out all the stops.

Thalia, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Thalia

The "No Me Acuerdo" singer brings the drama to the Met Ball with this larger-than-life design. That collar is everything!

Article continues below

Aquaria, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Aquaria

The RuPaul's Drag Race star shows up and shows out with this daring outfit, complete with a bedazzled headdress.

Mindy Kaling, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mindy Kaling

Kaling proves that all that glitters is gold. She dazzles on the pink carpet with this ultra-glamorous and over-the-top design.

Lena Dunham, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

The 32-year-old actress literally makes a statement with her baby pink mini dress, which she ties together with a bedazzled blue handbag and colorful heels.

Article continues below

Dapper Dan, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dapper Dan

Skipping the standard black and white suit, Dapper Dan stuns in this bold red blazer, adorned with vibrant designs and a ruffled blouse.

To see all of the red carpet arrivals, the best dressed of the night and more, E! has you covered. Read all about the 2019 Met Gala, here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lena Waithe

Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Zendaya Loses Her Glass Slipper in Magical Cinderella Moment at the 2019 Met Gala

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's How Kacey Musgraves Pulled Off Her Barbie Blonde Hair at the 2019 Met Gala

Sophie Von Haselberg, Bette Midler, 2019 Met Gala

Bette Midler Gives Us Hocus Pocus Vibes on Met Gala Red Carpet

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance as Newlyweds at 2019 Met Gala

Katie Holmes, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Get This Close to Making Red Carpet Debut at 2019 Met Gala

Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala

Cardi B Pulls a Rihanna in Larger-Than-Life Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.