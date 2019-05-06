Jared Leto, Priyanka Chopra and More Fabulously Outrageous Looks From the 2019 Met Gala

The fashion extravaganza is here!

The 2019 Met Gala has officially kicked off and the biggest and brightest stars making their way to the pink carpet in fierce and fabulous ensembles. And while most dressed for the lavish occasion, others went to the fashion event looking extra as hell, which is the ultimate embodiment of this year's theme.

The Met Ball's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," it makes sense many would don over-the-top designs that blend tackiness with glamour. Because, after all, that's what camp is all about.

Going as bold as the theme itself, Jared Leto dropped jaws when he stepped onto the red carpet with a more theatrical entrance, featuring a severed head of himself. Literally. Along with his audacious accessory, he wore a red Gucci gown, complete with long sleeves and a body jewelry piece.