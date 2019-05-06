Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala Looks Are Unforgettable

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
It's safe to say we're a sucker for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala arrival.
The newlyweds sashayed along the red carpet (or should we say pink carpet!) as the blinding cameras captured their every move—but can you blame them? Naturally, the two brought their fashion A-game as they wore over-the-top ensembles for the star-studded event. Since they're both Met Ball committee members this year, it makes sense they would want to go above and beyond with their looks.
Following the star-studded event's theme, which is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the two lovebirds put their own spin on things with their looks from Dior.
For the 36-year-old Isn't It Romantic actress, she played up the theme with her colorful dress and train along with her big, bold hairstyle that included a crown on top. As for the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, he took his style game up a notch with a classic white suit and Chopard cuff earrings.
Keeping with the bold theme, Chopra matched her beauty look with her eccentric ensemble. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff deserves credit for making a memorable look while Pattie Yankee perfected the nails.
As for Jonas, celebrity groomer Marissa Machado got the singer red carpet ready after riding into the city on a Citi bike. According to social media, the couple was also able to enjoy some custom bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne before the big arrival.
E!
For the newlyweds, the Met Gala holds a special place in their hearts. Hours before they hit up the event, Priyanka shared a sweet Instagram Story that read, "The story I'll definitely tell our future kids... How I MET your father."
Many fans of the pair might recall the two became close after attending the larger-than-life event with Ralph Lauren, who invited them to the 2017 Met Gala. In fact, their appearance together sparked romance rumors. Although, at the time, they denied they were dating.
Now, this year's benefit event is even more meaningful as the two are part of the 2019 committee.
"From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life... Nick and I are honored to be on the Benefit Committee for this year's Met Gala," she captioned her Instagram post of the announcement. "Looking forward to the first Monday in May."
Without a doubt, their 2019 Met Gala ensembles are one to remember.
To see more OMG moments, red carpet fashion, E! has you covered. Read all about it, here.