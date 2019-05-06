Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dripping in Diamonds at 2019 Met Gala

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:11 PM
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are turning heads at the 2019 Met Gala!
The newly-engaged couple has arrived to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. It's an extra exciting night for the superstar duo, who are on the committee for this year's Met Gala, which is themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
J.Lo exuded glitz and glamour in head-to-toe silver sparkles. It goes without saying, but the Versace ensemble hugged the superstar's curves in all the right places! She even wore a purple sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston, which clocked in at a staggering 129.48 carats.
A-Rod complemented his leading lady by matching his lilac tuxedo jacket to her frosty eyeshadow, beaded skirt and massive pendant. As for the former MLB pro's accessories, Harry Winston lent the star an 18-carat white gold timepiece and diamond shirt studs.
It was recently announced that Lopez and Rodriguez had joined the committee, along with fellow A-list stars like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper.
For this year's event on the first Monday in May, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are the co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Met Gala is a special event for J.Lo and A-Rod, who made their first official red carpet debut at the event back in May 2017.
That year, Lopez hit the red carpet in a gorgeous baby blue Valentino dress, complete with a cape, while Rodriguez posed alongside his leading lady in a suit and bow tie. The couple returned to the 2018 Met Gala the following year, turning heads in Balmain designs.
And now they're back (and engaged!) and ready to do it all over again!
Take a look at our gallery to see all of the star-studded arrivals at the 2019 Met Gala!
