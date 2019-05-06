Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:57 PM

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

The 2019 Met Gala is proving to be one of the best yet, as this year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

From Lady Gaga to Billy Porter, everyone is going above and beyond for the special occasion. However, following the theme in a more ironic way, Patrick Schwarzenegger decided to skip the kitschy, gaudiness of it all and, instead, he went full-on country.

The 25-year-old actor and model showed up to the fanciful event wearing washed-out jeans, brown cowboy boots and a black blazer. Completing his ensemble, he accessorized with a black cowboy hat. Yeehaw!

While jeans are frowned-up for the Met Ball—Kim Kardashian recently revealed Kanye West's denim moment in 2016 was deemed "controversial"—it seems Patrick wasn't afraid to push the boundaries.

Many on Twitter joked about his unconventional look (well, unconventional for the Met Gala) that made him look like a "camp counselor," which has people wondering if he took this year's theme literally.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Many remarked that he channeled the viral "Old Town Road" tune from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"um did patrick schwarzenegger really just roll up to the #MetGala2019 cosplaying as his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' dad?!"

Taylor Hill, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Moreover, the 25-year-old star didn't walk the pink carpet alone.

Schwarzenegger attended the star-studded event with 23-year-old model Taylor Hill by his side. The Victoria's Secret model exuded old-Hollywood glamour with her satin slip dress, blush feather boa and enchanting diamonds.

It's unknown what Patrick's inspiration was for the night, but we certainly owned it.

For more OMG fashion moments, E! has you covered.

