Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Told Her to Go Blonde Hours Before 2019 Met Gala

A blonde Kris Jenner has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just hit the red carpet with a new 'do at the fashion event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Kris paired her blonde hair with a navy jumpsuit design by Tommy Hilfiger.

"My advice to anybody going to the Met Gala in the future would be wear pants because I'm so comfortable," Kris told E! News' Zuri Hall on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "And Tommy Hilfiger designed this amazing opera coat so very excited."