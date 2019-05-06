Jared Leto Brings His Decapitated Head to the 2019 Met Gala

Jared Letois never one to disappoint, especially when it comes to the Met Gala.

The 2019 Met Gala is turning out be one of the most over-the-top events of all time. Lady Gagagot the party started with her shocking costume changes and Jared is keeping the party going with his jaw-dropping accessories. It's safe to say that heads were turned and decapitated because of the artist's pink carpet ensemble. No really, Jared literally held a copy of his head in his hands as he arrived at the steps of the Met.

Leto, who is known to go all-out for the annual event, sported a red Gucci ensemble with jewel detailing. According to Vogue, the head likely took just about six months to prepare since the life-like dummy had to be specially made. After all, there is only one Jared Leto!