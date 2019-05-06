Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and More!

  By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:19 PM

Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lights, camera, fashion!

The Super Bowl of the fashion world is upon us which means, the 2019 Met Gala is officially underway. On Monday night, the most fashionable celebrities arrived one after the other at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for a night dedicated to fashion, design and art. 

Over the years there have been a lot of memorable looks including, Rihanna's Pope-inspired silver frock by Comme des Garçons from 2018 and that's why we've been counting down to this day all year long.

This year the theme for the legendary event is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and boy did the stars take the theme and run with it.

Co-chair Lady Gaga was a major standout when it comes to this year's red carpet and we're completely obsessed with each of her looks.

Gaga kicked off the red carpet in a Brandon Maxwell hot pink gown before changing into a black gown by the designer with an umbrella accessory and then followed it up with two more fierce looks before moving down the carpet.

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Billy Porter in The Blonds' Egyptian-approved golden look and Harry Styles in a sheer Gucci blouse and slacks, also slayed the carpet in our opinion and there is plenty more style inspiration where that came from.

For example, we cannot get enough of Céline Dion and her Cher-inspired look. What about Serena Williams? She looked so fierce as she posed for the cameras!

Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Met Gala fashion below. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.

Check out the best dressed stars in our gallery now and make sure you don't miss a single minute of coverage from the glamorous event here!

Constance Wu, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star gave off major 1920s vibes in this glamorous Marchesa pearl and crystal gown.

Zoe Saldana, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zoe Saldana

The Avengers: Endgame actress dazzled on the steps of the Met Gala and gave us major '70s vibes in this glitzy gown.

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale vixen channeled her inner Marie Antoinette with this pastel work of art by Salvatore Ferragamo, consisting of shorts, a silk off-the-shoulder top and killer train.

Darren Criss, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Darren Criss

Hello, Camp master! Darren Criss stunned in a killer suit jacket and fierce makeup.

Celine Dion, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Céline Dion

The iconic singer was a sight to see in Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 Met Gala. Seriously, just look at that headpiece. 

Ryan Murphy, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy

The TV writer and producer rocked the pink carpet in a custom sequinned and pearl embroidered cape and silk suit by Christian Siriano and we are still in awe of the whole look. 

Natasha Lyonne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

The Russian Doll star pulled off an epic blue and white jumpsuit that we can't stop talking about.

Laverne Cox, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox turned heads on the carpet in a gorgeous Christian Siriano black, dramatic gown.

Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Harry Styles

As another 2019 Met Gala co-chair, Harry Styles made a statement on the carpet tonight, during his first Met Gala ever, in a sheer Gucci blouse, with just the right amount of ruffles and sleek black pant to match.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose star arrived in style, and on the shoulders of six shirtless men, in a glam ensemble worth of an Egyptian god. The golden look is a custom outfit by The Blonds and includes a catsuit, 10-foot wings, a headpiece and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. 

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Serena Williams

The tennis star donned a neon yellow gown with puffy sleeves and pink accent details by Versace with matching Nike sneakers.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress kicks off the Met Gala red carpet with her over-the-top pink gown by Brandon Maxwell that has the parachute train to end all trains...and it was just the beginning of her Camp looks.

