Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber and More Stars Dazzle in Pink at the 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The 2019 Met Gala is here, and stars are pulling out all the stops for the lavish occasion.
While many went for gaudy gold get-ups (we're looking at you Billy Porter) and all-black ensembles (aka Harry Styles), many celebrities matched the pink carpet with a variety of designs in that feminine hue. From Lady Gaga to Rachel Brosnahan to Hailey Bieber, the Met Ball was filled with pink frocks.
And it seems everyone who donned the pretty color were totally on the same wavelength with the theme, which was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," as the event featured pink tablecloths, massive flamingo decorations, feather accessories and more.
Out of all the designs, Lady Gaga most certainly stole the show with her Brandon Maxwell get-ups. She had not one, but four outfit changes during the fête and two of them were hot pink gowns. Her first number was an over-the-top dress that featured a billowing skirt and top. Her second design was a satin slip dress that was far from basic.
Along with Gaga, many more celebs made jaws drop with their 'fits of the night. To see everyone who dazzled in pink, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lady Gaga
The queen of camp pulls out all the stops for the 2019 Met Ball with this larger-than-life hot pink gown by Brandon Maxwell.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rachel Brosnahan
The 28-year-old actress brings the drama to the Met Ball with this over-the-top Erdem gown that features ruffles, florals and bows galore.
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Alessandro Michele
The Gucci executive director and co-chair of this year's event goes bold! The over-the-top ruffles, colorful nails and gaudy accessories are what the Met Ball is all about.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Because one dress just isn't enough, the "Shallow" songstress strips down into this hot pink satin slip dress (which was her third outfit change; she had a total of four), complete with a telephone purse and bedazzled sunnies.
E!
Hailey Bieber
Looking like a chic ballerina with this blush pink gown by Alexander Wang, the 22-year-old supermodel stuns at the 2019 Met Gala
E!
Lena Dunham
Literally making a statement with her mini dress, the 32-year-old actress makes kitschy style look ultra-glamorous.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Lisa Love
The West Coast Director of Vogue and Teen Vogue shows up and shows out in this hot pink number, which exudes glamor and gaudiness to the fullest.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Vogue's legendary editor-in-chief dazzles with this feathery frock and flower-adorned gown by Chanel, which is also from Karl Lagerfeld's final couture show.
Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Whembley Sewell
The executive editor for Them stuns in this hot pink lamé suit.
