EXCLUSIVE!

Celine Dion Was Actually Prepared to ''Camp'' Out at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Celine Dion, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Confused by this year's Met Gala theme? You're not alone. 

Céline Dion confessed to E!'s Zuri Hall on the red carpet that when tasked with dressing to tonight's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," she was willing and able to pitch a tent and roast s'mores with fellow attendees. 

"At first I was a little bit confused when I heard 'Camp,'" the music icon shared exclusively "I thought it meant 'camping.' We're going camping! We're going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But, no."

Sadly, Celine had to ditch her camping gear for a more extravagant ensemble, which—no surprise here—was an immediate showstopper. 

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the silver one-piece weighed in at a staggering 22-pounds, included 18 panels of hand-beaded embroidery and took 3,000 hours to create. 

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

As Dion described, "The sole inspiration was everybody who was part of it, put their hearts into it. It was to try to make something magical and I think it's happening tonight. I feel amazing. I don't want to take it off. I'm going to go to bed with it tonight."

And we don't blame her one bit! 

Enjoy the evening, Celine!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Céline Dion , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Laverne Cox, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Laverne Cox Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her "Big Shoulder Moment" at 2019 Met Gala

Anna Wintour, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Anna Wintour's Reaction to Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala Look Is Priceless

Lady Gaga, The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Cam

Lady Gaga Wears Nearly $2 Million Worth of Jewelry on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Regina Hall, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina Hall Reveals the Meaningful Inspiration Behind Her 2019 Met Gala Look

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Will Madonna Ever Join Andy Cohen on "WWHL"?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.