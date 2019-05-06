Laverne Cox Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her "Big Shoulder Moment" at 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala has officially kicked off on the first Monday in May, and Laverne Cox is turning heads in a stunning Christian Siriano design.

The Orange Is the New Black star just hit the pink carpet at the fashion event, which is held each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the actress and activist donned a black ruffled ensemble, complete with turquoise hair!

While on the pink carpet, Laverne stopped to talk to E! News' Zuri Hall about the inspiration behind her Met Gala look.