Which Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Are Still Together?

ABC/Rick Rowell

Status: Split

A little more than three years after they got engaged on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn and Shawn have split up. In a statement to People, they said that they had decided to go their separate ways.

"This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

Shawn recently opened a gym in in Nashville, and Kaitlyn has been finding success with her podcast, Off the Vine.

Now, whenever anyone could get around to checking on Doodle the dog, we'd love to know how he's doing.