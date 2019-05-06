Amy Schumer Crashes 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Hours Before Giving Birth

Leave it to Amy Schumer to make a us laugh before the 2019 Met Gala chaos ensues.

Hours before giving birth to her "royal baby," as she put it on Instagram, the I Feel Pretty actress made everyone chuckle on Monday afternoon with her social media, where she was seen crashing the famous Met Ball stairs as she made her way to the hospital.

"Met look this year," she joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing on the steps in sweatpants, a gray tee and beige cardigan. "Last night on the way to the hospital."

In addition, the 37-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she welcomed her baby with husband, Chris Fischer. This is the couple's first child together."

"10:55 pm last night," she captioned her post on Monday afternoon, with a photo of her family (her little nugget was sound asleep). "Our royal baby was born."