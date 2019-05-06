Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Met Gala 2019 Photos

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:56 PM
The 2019 Met Gala is here!
Celebs are getting ready to walk the red carpet at the major fashion event, taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. Among the stars attending the bash this year are Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk, who have been documenting their Met Gala prep on social media.
On her Instagram Story, Cyrus shared pics of her Met Gala morning, getting in a workout before starting on hair and makeup. The 26-year-old "Malibu" singer even posted a topless photo on her Story, with her new bang hairdo, writing to her followers, "She Is Coming."
As we wait to see all of the stars hit the red carpet at the event, let's take a look at all of behind-the-scenes Met Gala photos!
"She be glamming," the actress wrote alongside a BTS photo on her Instagram Story.
The Pose star shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story ahead of the Met Gala. "Rosé bitches!!!" Billy wrote. "Who's ready for tonight's Met Gala?!"
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress share this image of her pre-Met meal, writing, "Met prep the only way I know how..."
"It takes a village," the supermodel wrote on Instagram Story.
The supermodel gave her Instagram followers a hint as to which designer she'll be wearing at the Met Gala.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union received a special champagne surprise ahead of the Met Gala.
The supermodel shared a picture of her lunch before getting ready for the Met.
"She Is Coming," Cyrus captioned this pre-Met photo.
The 21-year-old model and actress posted a video of herself eating Cheerios ahead of the fashion event.
"MET PREP," she captioned the Instagram Story post.
