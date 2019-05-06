Cardi B Reveals She Got Liposuction in Candid Concert Confession

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:03 PM

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi Bis sharing how she achieved the post-baby bod of her dreams. 

In recent months, fans on social media have been speculating about how the rapper got her rock solid abs so soon after giving birth. While part of her weight loss could be attributed to her rigorous dance and concert routine, the star is now revealing that she had a bit of help. According to People, the artist told her fans at the Beale Street Music Festival, "I have some news for y'all. I should have canceled today... I shouldn't really be performing because moving too much is gonna f--k up my lipo."

"But bitch I'm still gonna get my motherf--king money back, let's go," she added. 

Cardi accentuated her curves in a shimmering red jumpsuit with matching heels.

Interestingly enough, the artist has lamented her rapid weight loss in the past.  "I've been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight," she told her Instagram followers in November. "And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight...I don't like looking too skinny."

When it comes to personal matters, it seems like nothing is off limits with Cardi. In April, she shared a video of herself getting laser hair removal on her vagina. She joked, "I'm not going out hairy, I'm not shaving p--y, nothing!"

Her candid nature is what makes her so admired by her legions of fans. Plenty of people on social media praise the star for being honest about how she gets her perfect looks. Plus, mothers across the country appreciate her honesty about how pregnancy has impacted her mental health, in addition to her physique.

Thank you for always keepin' it real, Cardi!

