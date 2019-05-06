See Why Jax Taylor and James Kennedy Nearly Throw Punches at the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Generally, Bravo reunions don't end up like the Jerry Springer Show. That's not to say they haven't, just look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now Vanderpump Rules season seven.

Viewers caught a glimpse of the intense interaction that almost became an altercation between Jax Taylor and James Kennedy in the Pump Rules reunion trailer, now it's time to see what set it off. In the clip below, host Andy Cohen asks Jax about his relationship with his mother and the events leading up to his father's death. That's when Andy brings up James' tweet about Jax and Lala Kent grieving deaths. Things quickly devolve from there.