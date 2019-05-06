See Why Jax Taylor and James Kennedy Nearly Throw Punches at the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 6, 2019 12:43 PM
Bravo
Generally, Bravo reunions don't end up like the Jerry Springer Show. That's not to say they haven't, just look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now Vanderpump Rules season seven.
Viewers caught a glimpse of the intense interaction that almost became an altercation between Jax Taylor and James Kennedy in the Pump Rules reunion trailer, now it's time to see what set it off. In the clip below, host Andy Cohen asks Jax about his relationship with his mother and the events leading up to his father's death. That's when Andy brings up James' tweet about Jax and Lala Kent grieving deaths. Things quickly devolve from there.
"Why would you say that?" Jax asks James. And James brings up even more Twitter drama to retaliate, alleging Jax made a fake Twitter under Raquel Leviss' name and said Jax's phone number was connected to the account. Jax denies it happened, and the guys both start puffing out their chests. Cue Andy Cohen!
Andy gets between the guys before any physical interaction can happen, so then Jax and James resort to insulting each other's girlfriends. James says Brittany Cartwright looks like a disco ball.
"Have your f—king babies and go to Kentucky. You belong there with those hillbillies," James says. "Go make some peach cobbler!"
Watch it all unfold in the video above.
In the first part of the reunion, the Pump Rules cast will go over Brittany's engagement, the rap that ended James' friendship with Jax, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's first year in business with Lisa Vanderpump and James' alleged infidelity. Look for Scheana Shay and Lala to go at it over Lala's openness around the cameras.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
