Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Dating and Reveals What She's Looking for in a Relationship

Jennifer Aniston has "zero time" for dating right now, but that doesn't mean she's not open to love.

While there's been much speculation about her personal life following her split from Justin Theroux in late 2017, Aniston is putting all of the romance rumors to rest. In a candid interview with First Ladies co-star Tig Notaro for Harper's Bazaar, published Monday, Aniston dished about dating and what she's really looking for in a partner.

"Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest," Aniston told Notaro. "My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know?"