15 Years After the Friends Finale Let's Settle the Debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a Break?

On this day 15 years ago, May 6, 2004, the world said goodbye to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey when Friends ended its 10-season run on NBC.

Since then, Friends—and actors David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc—has remained a part of viewers' lives thanks to syndicated reruns and Netflix. The quotes live on—even Cox brought back the iconic "PIVOT!" via Instagram—as do the great debates. For example, were Ross and Rachel on a break?

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series finale, E! News turned to someone who would know all about the Ross and Rachel dramatics: Ross's mother, Judy Geller (Christina Pickles).