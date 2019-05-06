Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Has a Great Cousin in Princess Charlotte: See Her Cutest Photos

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The royal baby fever is real, y'all. 

Now that the hoopla surrounding the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn child has somewhat settled, we thought it necessary to remind fans of the British royal family what great company their son will find himself in as he grows up. Case in point: Princess Charlotte!

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, little Charlotte has found her place in the hearts of royal watchers around the world. It's hard to believe all the time that has passed since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed baby No. 2 on May 2, 2015, almost four years to the day that Meghan gave birth to her own bundle of joy! 

Bearing a strong resemblance to her beloved great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, little "Lottie" (as the royal family affectionately calls her) is bound to be the best role model for her youngest cousin. 

Photos

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

See photos of Princess Charlotte through the years by scrolling through our gallery above! 

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images

And for even more Baby Sussex updates, E! News has you covered. Check out this page for our around-the-clock coverage. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Royal Baby , VG , Royals , Princess Charlotte , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Looks Like Somebody Left a Starbucks Cup in a Game of Thrones Scene

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Her First Child With Chris Fischer

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Royal Style: A Comprehensive Guide to the Duchess of Sussex's Fashion

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Kim Kardashian Reminisces Over the Met Gala and the One Year She ''Almost Threw Up on the Way''

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B Reveals She Got Liposuction in Candid Concert Confession

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Revisit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance With a Royal Walk Down Memory Lane

Vanderpump Rules

See Why Jax Taylor and James Kennedy Nearly Throw Punches at the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.