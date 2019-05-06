Baby Sussex Is Here! Take A Look Back at Prince George's Cutest Photos

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 8:30 AM

It's royal baby mania!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, May 6 and the parents couldn't be happier.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the Sussex Royal Instagram page said in a statement. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Baby Sussex, whose name we do not yet know, joins a happy family filled with tons of cousins and lots of royal love. Prince William and Kate Middleton have three kids of their own: Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisNot to mention there's extended family, too, like Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and a number of other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Prince George is the oldest of the bunch at 5-years-old and he's had his fair share of sweet and adorable moments in the royal spotlight, as they all have.

Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Road to Baby Timeline

He is, after all, third in line to the throne after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

Prince George has stolen our hearts from the moment the Duchess of Cambridge debuted him on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London after his birth on July 22, 2013.

In honor of Baby Sussex's birth, take a look at some of Prince George's cutest photos in the gallery below.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Christmas With the Cambridges

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and big brother Prince George kept it casual and candid for their 2018 Christmas card photo, which was taken by Matt Porteous at their home, Anmer Hall.

Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

Who, me?

The prince made a face while at his cousin Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images

Look at the camera!

The royals gathered together for a big family photo to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in November. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could hardly keep a straight face at Prince George's antics!

Prince George, 5th birthday

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Twitter

Say Birthday on 3

Prince George flashed a huge grin while celebrating his 5th birthday on July 22, 2018.

Prince Louis Christening, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Celebrating Prince Louis

Prince George looked dapper at the christening of his little brother, Prince Louis.

Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Playing With Princess Charlotte

The royal siblings appeared to have a ball at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Watching the Trooping the Colour With Savannah Phillips

During the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Prince George's cousin Savannah Phillips covered his little mouth.

Prince George, Royal Wedding

Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Page Boy Duty

Prince George served as a Page Boy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Prince George, Fourth Birthday Portrait

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Birthday Boy

Happy fourth birthday, Prince George!

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A Big Brother Once Again

Prince George visits his little brother Prince Louis for the first time.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Christmas Card Star

For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of them with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in matching blue ensembles.

Prince George, Prince William, Thomas's Battersea

Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

First Day of School

Prince George looked a tad bit nervous on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in the London 

Prince George of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Welcome to Berlin

The little prince arrives with his family to Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Germany and Poland in mid-July 2017, just before his fourth birthday.

Prince George, Royals Gift Guide

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Relaxed in His Robe

Prince George met former President Barack Obama in 2017.

Prince George, Trooping the Colour 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

2017 Trooping the Colour Parade

The little prince looks a bit bored on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

Page Boy

The prince is an adorable page boy at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.

Prince George

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere

The prince attends a children's party for military families in Canada with his family.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Canada

Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images

O Canada

The prince joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and sister Princess Charlotte onboard a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada in October 2016.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

2016 Trooping the Colour Parade

Sporting a white shirt with blue accents, Prince George is joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the the historic event marking the Queen's 90th birthday. 

Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Airborne Occasion

Rocking a set of blue ear protectors, Prince George sits besides his mother in a Squirrel helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Prince William, Royal Mail Stamps

Ranald Mackechnie / Kensington Palace

Royal Family Portrait

Prince George and his royal family are all smiles in their official family portrait for the country's Royal Mail Stamps. 

ESC: Prince George

Kensington Palace

Presidential Visit

The little prince sits on a rocking chair in front of his parents and President Barack Obama during the U.S. leader and wife Michelle Obama's first meeting with him, during a dinner at Kensington Palace in April 2016. The two had given him the toy for his first birthday.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Snow Bunnies

The little dude shows off rosy cheeks as snowflakes fall around him and his precious family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Ski Time

Prince George enjoyed his first trip to the snow with mom, dad and little sister Charlotte.

Queen Elizabeth II, Royals, Prince George, Prince William, Ducess of Cambridge, Catherine, Trooping of the Colour

AP Photo/Tim Ireland

2015 Trooping the Colour Parade

The little prince made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut at the event, which celebrated his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 89th birthday.

Prince George, 3rd Birthday

PA Images/Sipa USA

Happy Birthday

George appears in an official palace photo for his third birthday.

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Rupert Hartley/REX USA

Walking With Mommy

Prince George takes a stroll with his mom at Beaufort Polo Club. 

Prince George of Cambridge

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Trooping the Colour

The royal nanny makes sure George can get a good view through the window of Buckingham Palace.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Kiss for Sis

Little George affectionately plants a wet one on his little sister Princess Charlotte's forehead. 

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Holding Mommy's Hand

Showing her mama bear instincts, Kate Middleton makes sure her son doesn't fall and tumble down the hill. 

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

Rupert Hartley/REX USA

On Mommy's Lap

The super duper cute prince sits on the Duchess of Cambridge's lap after watching some polo. 

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Sibling Love

The prince holds his baby sister Princess Charlotte in these official palace portraits taken by mother Kate Middleton.

Prince George, Faces

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

SIster's Christening

The prince leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte.

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Royal Christening

A celebration fit for a Prince! Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace for their son's christening.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Visiting His Sister

The Duke of Cambridge and his son wave at reporters as they enter St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate Middleton had an hour earlier given birth to Princess Charlotte.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince William

John Stillwell/PA Wire

Birthday Boy

It was a happy first birthday for Prince George as the family visited the Sensational Butterflies exhibition in London.

Prince George

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Christmas Cheer

The royal baby strikes a handsome pose at Kensington Palace in this official royal family Christmas photo.

Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge

Schoolboy

The prince makes his way into Westacre Montessori School near his family's home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England in January 2016.

Duchess Catherine, Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Greetings from Down Under

Prince George arrives at Wellington Military Terminal on the first day of his family's official visit to Australia.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Gazing George

The royal family ended their overseas visit to Austrailia and New Zealand, but it looks like something from down under caught Prince George 's eyes.

Prince George of Cambridge, Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images

Ouch!

It looks like he's not enjoying his first official overseas trip in New Zealand as he pulls on mom's hair.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Away from Home

Prince George arrives in Austrailia for his first official overseas trip.

Prince George, Official Portrait

John Stillwell/Press Association

First Steps

He's on the move! Prince George takes his first solo steps ahead of his first birthday.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince George

© i-Images, PacificCoastNews.

Sports Fan

The royal baby stays close to mum while he watches Prince William and Prince Harry's polo match in London.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daddy's Boy

Prince George and Prince William share a sweet father-son moment at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Furry Friend

The cute babe shows his excitement as he meets his bilby namesake at the Taronga Zoo.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

The adorable tot holds on tight to his mom during a playdate at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

Prince George of Cambridge

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images

Play Time

The royal baby has some fun with his toy at the Plunkett's Parent's Group in Wellington, New Zealand.

Congrats on the new baby, Meghan and Harry and to the entire royal family!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

